Noah Schnapp Says He Apologized To Doja Cat After Posting Their DMs

It all started earlier this month when Schnapp revealed that Doja had slid into his DMs on Instagram asking him to set her up with the newest Stranger Things star Quinn, who portrays Eddie Munson in the hit Netflix series. "Noah can u tell Joseph to [hit me up]. wait no. does he have a gf?" the singer/rapper wrote in the first message.

After encouraging her to make a move and sending her his Instagram, Schnapp posted the interaction on his TikTok which has nearly 30 million followers. Soon after the video went viral, Doja hopped on Instagram Live and called Noah "unbelievably socially unaware and whack" for sharing the private messages. While many online were quick to say Doja started "beef" with the actor, Doja made it clear she wasn't attacking him but rather being honest. “I think that to be fair, first let’s be chill about it. Like Noah is a kid, but, I don’t even know how old he is, but he’s not even over – like there’s no way he’s over 21,” she said. "But when you’re that young, you make mistakes.” Schnapp deleted the TikTok about the DMs after Doja spoke out.