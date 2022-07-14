Noah Schnapp Says He Apologized To Doja Cat After Posting Their DMs
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 14, 2022
There are no hard feelings between Noah Schnapp and Doja Cat after some social media controversy. After Doja called out the Stranger Things star for posting a screenshot of their private DMs, Schnapp gave fans an update on what's happened between the two of them since.
On Wednesday, July 13th, Schnapp posted a new TikTok video using Doja's hit song "Kiss Me More." Fans were eager to know how the actor was doing after Doja went on Instagram Live and revealed that she was uncomfortable with him sharing their private messages about her crush on his costar Joseph Quinn. "Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings," Schnapp wrote in the comments, adding two red heart emojis.
It all started earlier this month when Schnapp revealed that Doja had slid into his DMs on Instagram asking him to set her up with the newest Stranger Things star Quinn, who portrays Eddie Munson in the hit Netflix series. "Noah can u tell Joseph to [hit me up]. wait no. does he have a gf?" the singer/rapper wrote in the first message.
After encouraging her to make a move and sending her his Instagram, Schnapp posted the interaction on his TikTok which has nearly 30 million followers. Soon after the video went viral, Doja hopped on Instagram Live and called Noah "unbelievably socially unaware and whack" for sharing the private messages. While many online were quick to say Doja started "beef" with the actor, Doja made it clear she wasn't attacking him but rather being honest. “I think that to be fair, first let’s be chill about it. Like Noah is a kid, but, I don’t even know how old he is, but he’s not even over – like there’s no way he’s over 21,” she said. "But when you’re that young, you make mistakes.” Schnapp deleted the TikTok about the DMs after Doja spoke out.