Watch Eddie Vedder Pay Tribute To U2 By Powerfully Covering A Classic

Last month, U2 were given the lifetime artistic achievement honor for their contributions to American culture during the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors. During the ceremony, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder covered the band's Achtung Baby hit "One," and now his powerful rendition — which garnered a standing ovation Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen — has hit the internet.

The event took place in Washington D.C. on December 4 and also honored actor/filmmaker George Clooney, singer-songwriter Amy Grant, soul singer Gladys Knight, and Cuban-born American composer, conductor, and educator Tania León.

Watch Vedder's stunning cover of "One" below.