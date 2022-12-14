Pearl Jam Working On 'Different' And 'Exciting' New Album

Pearl Jam has officially started writing songs for their upcoming album. According to Loudersound, this will be the band's latest album since Gigaton was released in 2020. Guitarist, Stone Gossard told RiffTV that a lot of songs are very close to being done, and yet some have barely been written.

"The plan is that we're gonna do some more recording, and we're gonna try to finish a record here pretty soon. There's songs that are getting close to being done and there's a bunch that aren't. And we're gonna do something here pretty soon," Gossard shared with RiffTV. He also mentioned that the next album will hopefully be something different and exciting for the band and their dedicated fans.

"We've got demos for days. Everybody writes in the band, so now it's really just trying to figure out what's something different for us and what's something exciting. And we're working on that. I think we've got a good start on another record that will be hopefully good."

Loudersound mentioned that many songs are still being perfected, and that the highly anticipated album is a current work in progress.

"I bet it's gonna be 2024 before the record comes out, is my guess. But we're working on it."