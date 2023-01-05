YUNGBLUD Explains Why He Thinks 'Sex Is Going To Save The World'

YUNGBLUD's views on sex are undoubtedly progressive, and during a new interview the rockstar explained why he thinks "sex is going to save the world."

“It’s time we talk about sex because I love sex, I think sex is f**king beautiful and I think sex is going to save the world," he declared. “The world is so full of complex suppression, and so full of hate right now. I just want to relax back that to have sex and to f**k, it has got such a beautiful trust and expression and freedom to it.”

“I believe if we can take the feeling we get from sex and put that into the world then love will always win over hate," YUNGBLUD continued, stressing that any sexual encounter should always be “consensual and trustworthy.”

“We shouldn’t shy away from it, we should celebrate sex,” he added. “Sex, if it’s with the love of your life, if it’s with your partner, if it’s making a baby, if it’s the first night of your marriage, if it’s a one night stand, it is beautiful, as long as it’s done with love.”

In 2019, YUNGBLUD opened up about his own sexuality, which he considers "fluid."

“I am more straight,” he said at the time. “[But if] I walked down the street and met a f**king bloke tomorrow, or a trans person, you never know. It’s about connection. I’m very fluid about it."