10 People Shot On The Set Of French Montana's Music Video In Miami
By Tony M. Centeno
January 6, 2023
French Montana's video shoot in Miami became a bloody scene after multiple people were injured by gunfire.
On Thursday night, January 5, someone sprayed bullets at Montana and his team while they were filming a music video outside of The Licking restaurant in Miami Gardens. New Orleans rapper Rob49 and French's bodyguard were reportedly one of 10 people who were shot during the shoot-out. According to WSVN, the shooting happened shortly after a man in the crowd watching the production was robbed of his watch, wallet and car keys. Soon afterward, someone fired up to 15 gunshots in the direction of the video shoot.
“[He asked to] call his mother and see if we can get spare car keys and make sure, you know, he’s OK, and then the gunshots went off,” said eyewitness Ced Mogul, “at least 13, 14, 15 gunshots. It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle.”
As of this report, there were no fatalities as a result of the shooting. Four of the victims were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center and six were treated by first responders. French Montana made it out safely without injury according to TMZ. However, there's still no status update on Rob49 and French's bodyguard. One victim is reportedly in critical condition.
Video footage shows French and Rob49 filming a music video in support of the Moroccan rapper's new mixtape Coke Boys 6: The Money Heist Edition, which drops today. See more scenes from the video shoot below.
#NEW: Rapper 'CED Mogul' shared this video with @nbc6. He says shows #FrenchMontana and #Rob49 in the backseat of a car during the video shoot, and prior to the shooting.— Ryan Nelson (@RyanNelsonTV) January 6, 2023
Witnesses say #Rob49 was among nine people shot. @MGPDFL would only confirm multiple shot. #Miami pic.twitter.com/xHjCuIaI7H
10 people were shot at Rob49 and French Montana’s video shoot in Miami. Rob49 was shot, his condition is still unknown at this time. Witnesses say an altercation started after someone in the crowd was robbed. Those shot were life flighted to the hospital.— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 6, 2023
pic.twitter.com/73syZ8clJE