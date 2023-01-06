10 People Shot On The Set Of French Montana's Music Video In Miami

By Tony M. Centeno

January 6, 2023

French Montana
Photo: Getty Images

French Montana's video shoot in Miami became a bloody scene after multiple people were injured by gunfire.

On Thursday night, January 5, someone sprayed bullets at Montana and his team while they were filming a music video outside of The Licking restaurant in Miami Gardens. New Orleans rapper Rob49 and French's bodyguard were reportedly one of 10 people who were shot during the shoot-out. According to WSVN, the shooting happened shortly after a man in the crowd watching the production was robbed of his watch, wallet and car keys. Soon afterward, someone fired up to 15 gunshots in the direction of the video shoot.

“[He asked to] call his mother and see if we can get spare car keys and make sure, you know, he’s OK, and then the gunshots went off,” said eyewitness Ced Mogul, “at least 13, 14, 15 gunshots. It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle.”

As of this report, there were no fatalities as a result of the shooting. Four of the victims were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center and six were treated by first responders. French Montana made it out safely without injury according to TMZ. However, there's still no status update on Rob49 and French's bodyguard. One victim is reportedly in critical condition.

Video footage shows French and Rob49 filming a music video in support of the Moroccan rapper's new mixtape Coke Boys 6: The Money Heist Edition, which drops today. See more scenes from the video shoot below.

