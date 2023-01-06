10 People Shot On The Set Of French Montana's Music Video In Miami

“[He asked to] call his mother and see if we can get spare car keys and make sure, you know, he’s OK, and then the gunshots went off,” said eyewitness Ced Mogul, “at least 13, 14, 15 gunshots. It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle.”



As of this report, there were no fatalities as a result of the shooting. Four of the victims were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center and six were treated by first responders. French Montana made it out safely without injury according to TMZ. However, there's still no status update on Rob49 and French's bodyguard. One victim is reportedly in critical condition.



Video footage shows French and Rob49 filming a music video in support of the Moroccan rapper's new mixtape Coke Boys 6: The Money Heist Edition, which drops today. See more scenes from the video shoot below.