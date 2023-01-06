Drake Flexes His Jamaican Accent In Popcaan's New Song 'We Caa Done'
By Tony M. Centeno
January 6, 2023
Drake and Popcaan have reunited for another smooth track that will sound off in nightclubs around the world.
On Friday, January 6, the OVO Sound founder and the Jamaican artist joined forces for Popcaan's new single "We Caa Done." On the song produced by BATUNDI and Tresor, Drake channels his best Patois as he handles the hook and chorus. In addition to the track, they also released the official music video. The visuals, directed by Theo Skudra, show Pop and Drizzy partying in Jamaica while Lil Yachty and NBA star Kevin Durant also make cameos.
Drake and Popcaan never miss when they link up on wax. They first teamed up when Pop appeared at the end of Drake's 2015 hit "Know Yourself" off his mixtape If You're Reading This It's Too Late. Since then, they've knocked out three other collaborations including “My Chargie” (2017), “TWIST & TURN” (2020) and "ALL I NEED" (2020). Popcaan also appeared on the original version of Drake's "Controlla" before his Views album dropped in 2016. Popcaan's verses didn't appear on the official version of the album, but his remix is still a fan favorite.
"We Caa Done" is Drake's first feature of 2023. It follows the Canadian rapper's active year of releases including his Honestly, Nevermind album and his joint effort with 21 Savage Her Loss. Meanwhile, "We Caa Done" is also the latest of numerous tracks Popcaan has released over the past year. He previously released his new single "Set It" last month.
Watch Popcaan and Drake in the official video for "We Caa Done" below.