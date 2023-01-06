Drake Flexes His Jamaican Accent In Popcaan's New Song 'We Caa Done'

Drake and Popcaan never miss when they link up on wax. They first teamed up when Pop appeared at the end of Drake's 2015 hit "Know Yourself" off his mixtape If You're Reading This It's Too Late. Since then, they've knocked out three other collaborations including “My Chargie” (2017), “TWIST & TURN” (2020) and "ALL I NEED" (2020). Popcaan also appeared on the original version of Drake's "Controlla" before his Views album dropped in 2016. Popcaan's verses didn't appear on the official version of the album, but his remix is still a fan favorite.



"We Caa Done" is Drake's first feature of 2023. It follows the Canadian rapper's active year of releases including his Honestly, Nevermind album and his joint effort with 21 Savage Her Loss. Meanwhile, "We Caa Done" is also the latest of numerous tracks Popcaan has released over the past year. He previously released his new single "Set It" last month.



Watch Popcaan and Drake in the official video for "We Caa Done" below.