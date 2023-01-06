Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis In Critical Condition After Saving Kids: Report

Former University of Arkansas standout and NFL running back Peyton Hillis was reported to be in critical condition after a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida, according to Alyssa Orange of KNWA FOX24.

Hillis was reported to be saving his children from drowning in the ocean and airlifted to a hospital, where he remains unconscious in the intensive care unit, according to ProFootballTalk.

The former running back's uncle, Greg Hillis, shared a positive update regarding his nephew's condition on his Facebook account.

“I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better. He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving,” Greg Hillis wrote. "I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I'm sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf!!!"