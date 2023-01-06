Here's Where You Can Find The Best Bagel In Michigan

The best thing about bagels is that there is always one for everyone —From plain bagels for those who like to keep things simple, to everything bagels for those who suffer from the "too much" gene. You can keep them classy by topping them with a traditional scoop of sour cream, or go wild and slather them in guacamole. The world is truly your bagel.

Eat This, Not That! recently compiled a list of the best bagels in every state. They scoured reviews, talked to locals and looked back on some of their own travels across the country to make the list. Throughout their searching, they kept in mind the fact that the best bagel shop has "fresh-baked bagels, the best toppings and fixin's available, and lots of loyal customers."

Without further ado, the best bagels in Michigan can be found at New York Bagel in various locations. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about it:

"Customers rave about the incredibly fresh bagels at this 100-year old shop that's been run by the same family for four generations. 'This is the freshest bagel I've ever eaten! Hot, chewy in that perfect bagel way,' said one reviewer."

Check out the full list of the best bagel shops in the United States via Eat This, Not That!