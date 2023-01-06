Huge Multi-Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold In Luck, Wisconsin

A winning $15.1 million lottery ticket was sold Wednesday (January 4) in the small community of Luck, Wisconsin, of all places.

The Megabucks Jackpot ticket for the January 4 drawing was bought at Wayne's Food Plus and the winning numbers were 4-6-12-17-27-28. The Megabucks is a separate game from the multi-state Mega Millions. The odds of winning the Wisconsin game are much higher, with a 1 in 6,991,908 chance as opposed to a 1 in 302, 575,350 chance.

The jackpot was the largest for the Wisconsin-only lottery since 2015 when it rose to $22.2 million, and the store will also receive $100,00 for selling the ticket. Management told KARE-11 they're considering donating some of the money to charity to give back to the community.

Wayne's Food Plus manager Paul Wondra said he learned his store sold the winning ticket on Thursday (January 5), and told KARE-11 the rest of the day felt like a whirlwind. "Lots of phone calls," Wondra said. "Lots of questions, curiosity. Who won? We don't know."

Travis Close, who was shopping at the small grocery store on Thursday night, said it was "special" that the ticket was sold in Luck. "In our small town and our small grocery store that we're very lucky to have here, it's amazing to have [the ticket sold] here," Close said. "You can get Lucky in Luck!"