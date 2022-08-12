Two Missouri Residents Win The Lottery On The Same Day, Both Millionaires

Two Missouri residents are now millionaires after both won the lottery on Wednesday night (August 10), according to KSDK News.

The Missouri lottery announced on Thursday two separate tickets resulted in two new Missouri millionaires. The first ticket was sold at Stenson's Hi-Pointe Service & Wash in St. Louis, and the second winning ticket was sold at Bridgeton Phillips 66 in Bridgeton, Missouri.

The customer who bought the winning ticket in St. Louis won $75 million in the Missouri Lottery's Lotto drawing. The winning numbers were 1, 12, 17, 23, 31 and 36. Then, about an hour later, a second ticket matched all five numbers drawn in the Powerball drawing. The winning numbers were 29, 44, 59, 61 and 68. That player won $1 million.

Winners must claim their prize within 180 days from the drawing, which means the two winners have until February 6 to claim their prizes. Once they are ready, they must make an appointment at any of the Lottery's four offices. They are located in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Springfield and Kansas City. The Missouri Lottery also advises that each of the winning players should hold on to the tickets and sign the back of it right away.