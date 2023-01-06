Jessie J Announces She's Pregnant A Year After Suffering Miscarriage

Jessie J is going to be a mom!

The "Bang Bang" singer took to Instagram on Friday (January 6) to announce that she's pregnant. "I am so happy and terrified to finally share this. Please be gentle with me," she wrote in the caption alongside a video of her positive pregnancy test, ultrasound and baby bump.

She hilariously added that she "just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked."

The news of Jessie J's pregnancy comes a little over a year after she suffered a miscarriage.

"When I was 16 years old I wrote a list of things I wanted by the time I was 30," the 34-year-old British singer wrote in a candid post on Instagram in August 2022. "1st thing on the list was to be a Mum. Now I’m nearly 35 and some days the grief of losing a baby and it not being easy to have one, and wanting my life in that way to look completely different to what it looks like right now just overwhelms me."