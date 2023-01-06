Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Football Under NCAA Investigation: Report

The NCAA is reportedly investigating alleged violations committed by the Michigan Wolverines football team and head coach Jim Harbaugh during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg and Mark Schlabach.

The Wolverines face allegations of impermissible contact with recruits during the NCAA-mandated dead periods, as well as designating a defensive analyst for on-field coaching activities, which violates NCAA rules.

Sources also said Harbaugh's cooperation during the investigation is also being examined and the coach could face various penalties, which includes a potential suspension.

The NCAA has not yet sent a notice of allegations to Michigan but it could be sent in the coming days or weeks, the sources confirmed to ESPN.

The NCAA has, however, reportedly prepared a draft notice of allegations for the Michigan football program, which includes a Level I violation -- the most serious of all NCAA violations and for Harbaugh based on accusations that he didn't comply with or mislead NCAA investigators, the sources said.

Michigan also reportedly faces Level II violations based on impermissible recruiting contact during the COVID period, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Wolverines are coming off two of their best seasons since Harbaugh -- a former Michigan quarterback -- took over as the head coach of his alma mater in 2015.

Michigan won the Big Ten and appeared in the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive year before being eliminated by TCU in a 51-45 loss last Saturday (December 31).

Harbaugh had publicly announced his intention to stay with the Wolverines amid reported potential interest from NFL teams prior to ESPN's report.