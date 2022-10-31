4 Michigan State Players Suspended For Tunnel Fight With Michigan Player

Four Michigan State Spartans football players have been suspended in relation to a viral video that shows them fighting one Michigan Wolverines player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following Saturday (October 29) night's game, ESPN reports.

Michigan State linebacker Tank Brown, cornerback Khary Crump, safety Angelo Grose and defensive end Zion Young were all suspended effective immediately, head coach Mel Tucker announced after watching the now-viral video of the incident.

All four players will remain suspended until the completion of all investigations stemming from the incident. Tucker said other student-athletes could also face disciplinary action.

"We are currently working with law enforcement, Michigan State and Michigan campus leadership, and the Big Ten Conference to further evaluate the events in Ann Arbor," Tucker said in a statement obtained by ESPN on Sunday (October 30) night. "Including, but not limited to, additional student-athlete participation in the altercation and contributing factors."