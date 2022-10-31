4 Michigan State Players Suspended For Tunnel Fight With Michigan Player

By Jason Hall

October 31, 2022

Michigan State v Michigan
Photo: Getty Images

Four Michigan State Spartans football players have been suspended in relation to a viral video that shows them fighting one Michigan Wolverines player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following Saturday (October 29) night's game, ESPN reports.

Michigan State linebacker Tank Brown, cornerback Khary Crump, safety Angelo Grose and defensive end Zion Young were all suspended effective immediately, head coach Mel Tucker announced after watching the now-viral video of the incident.

All four players will remain suspended until the completion of all investigations stemming from the incident. Tucker said other student-athletes could also face disciplinary action.

"We are currently working with law enforcement, Michigan State and Michigan campus leadership, and the Big Ten Conference to further evaluate the events in Ann Arbor," Tucker said in a statement obtained by ESPN on Sunday (October 30) night. "Including, but not limited to, additional student-athlete participation in the altercation and contributing factors."

Multiple videos shared online showed several Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking one Michigan player, which appears to be sophomore defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows.

Michigan State vice president Alan Haller issued a statement vowing to take necessary preliminary action and suspend the players involved based on the video footage.

"On behalf of our university and athletics department, I have been in consistent contact with University of Michigan Athletics Director Warde Manuel and Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren," Haller said via ESPN. "In addition to members of our Spartan family to offer our apologies and to ensure our collaboration with law enforcement as they conduct investigations into the matter."

A second video that surfaced on Sunday appeared to show an unidentified Michigan State player swinging a helmet at Michigan defensive back Gemon Green, which Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh referred to in his postgame press conference.

University of Michigan Police confirmed it launched an investigation into the incident in partnership with Michigan State University Police, Michigan Athletics and Michigan football in relation to the incident.

"The University of Michigan Police, in partnership with Michigan State University Police, Michigan Athletics and Michigan football, is actively reviewing footage and investigating the postgame incident," the department said in a statement obtained by ESPN. "Situations like these, and the safety of the community, are taken very seriously."

