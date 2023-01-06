New Details On Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Alleged Actions

The suspect accused in the killings of four University of Idaho students is alleged to have cleaned the interior and exterior of his car and seen wearing surgical gloves on multiple occasions prior to being arrested, a law enforcement source confirmed to CNN on Friday (January 6).

Bryan Kohberger, 28, is currently the lone suspect and faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, all of whom were found dead by police at their off-campus home in Moscow on November 13.

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Kohberger had “cleaned his car, inside and outside, not missing an inch,” after the deaths of the University of Idaho students.

Kohberger was arrested at his family's home in Pennsylvania on December 30 following four days of surveillance, which the source was briefed on.

A surveillance team was assigned to two missions leading up to Kohlberger's arrest which included monitoring him so he could be detained as soon as a warrant was issued and locating an object that would yield a DNA sample from Kohlberger, which could be compared to evidence found at the scene.