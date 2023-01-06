Twenty One Pilots Make Big 'Vessel' Anniversary Announcement

By Katrina Nattress

January 6, 2023

The 2022 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One ‚Äì Backstage
Photo: Getty Images North America

Twenty One Pilots' seminal third album Vessel turns 10 on January 8, and the duo is planning something special for the milestone anniversary.

The band took to social media to announce they'll be hosting a variety livestream on YouTube Sunday (January 8) at 3PM EST/12PM PST. What exactly does "variety livestream" mean? “There’s going to be a variety of things that happen,” Josh Dun explained in the announcement video.

Tyler Joseph expanded on that, saying: “We’re going to show some behind-the-scenes videos, some old photos, play some songs. We’re going to celebrate 10 years of Vessel, and we’re also re-releasing Vessel on vinyl," he revealed, holding up the special edition record. "We weren’t supposed to show you that. It will be available for you to get on Sunday, 3PM."

Vessel is TOP's major label debut and helped launch them into the stratosphere. Every song off the album has been certified at least Gold by the RIAA, making TOP the only group or artist to achieve that feat on two separate albums (they also achieved this with 2015's Blurryface).

Watch TOP's announcement video below.

Twenty One Pilots was one of iHeartRadio's top ALT artists of 2022. See who else made the list here.

Twenty One Pilots
