50 Cent Is Turning Eminem's '8 Mile' Into A TV Show: 'It's Going To Be Big'

50 Cent says he's working on a project that's "going to be big"!

In a recent interview with REAL 92.3, the "In Da Club" rapper shared his plans to transform Eminem's semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile into a "modern" TV series — and yes, Eminem knows! "It should be there for his legacy. If you don't see, it's important to me that they understand it. ... It's really the culture losing its color, for everybody to feel like they enjoy it and appreciate (Black music). They see someone who’s accepted and respected, it makes them a part of it also," he said.

The rapper said to think about the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot when it comes to creating a "modern" version of Eminem's 8 Mile. "I do want to be able to show and offer a lot more details (than the original)," he added.

When asked how far along in the process 50 Cent is, he said it's "in motion."