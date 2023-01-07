Damar Hamlin Shares First Post Since Hospitalization

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin shared his first social media post on Saturday (January 7), days after suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills' now-postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much..," Hamlin wrote on his verified Instagram account. "The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me! 🫶🏾❤️3️⃣ "

Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight and made contact with players and coaches on Friday (January 6), the team announced in a series of updates shared on Twitter.