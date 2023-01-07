Keke Palmer Finds The Hilarious 'Secret' To Curing Acne
By Dani Medina
January 7, 2023
Keke Palmer can now add "skincare guru" to her résumé!
The Disney Channel alum took to Instagram this week to share a brand new skincare life hack with her followers, claiming she "found the secret" to "curing" acne. "I found the secret to clearing up my acne, and guess what it is? You need to get knocked up. Period. Point blank. Period," Palmer said. She went on to say that she no longer has any bumps or raises on her skin — and she thanks her baby-on-the-way for that!
"The reason my skin is clear is because I'm pregnant with a baby right now, do you understand? The baby has cleared my skin up!" she continued. Keke even joked that she's "gonna be pregnant for the rest of my life" after discovering the wonders it's doing for her skin.
Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan corroborated Palmer's "cure." "Facts. When I was pregnant had the best skin I’ve ever had. Not even one pimple till like 7 months post partum," she commented on the post. Celebrity hair stylist Cynthia Alvarez, however, said it was "World War 3" on her face after having her baby.
Oh my god! Keke Palmer just revealed she’s pregnant during her SNL monologue and showed off her baby bump! pic.twitter.com/2qsntIVmNF— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 4, 2022
Palmer announced — in an epic way, we might add — she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson. She's also been pretty candid on the internet about her struggles with acne. "My skin has made me sad many nights but I do not give up on myself," she previously admitted, Page Six reports. She even said her skin was so bad at one point "that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed."