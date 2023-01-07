Keke Palmer Finds The Hilarious 'Secret' To Curing Acne 

Keke Palmer can now add "skincare guru" to her résumé!

The Disney Channel alum took to Instagram this week to share a brand new skincare life hack with her followers, claiming she "found the secret" to "curing" acne. "I found the secret to clearing up my acne, and guess what it is? You need to get knocked up. Period. Point blank. Period," Palmer said. She went on to say that she no longer has any bumps or raises on her skin — and she thanks her baby-on-the-way for that!

"The reason my skin is clear is because I'm pregnant with a baby right now, do you understand? The baby has cleared my skin up!" she continued. Keke even joked that she's "gonna be pregnant for the rest of my life" after discovering the wonders it's doing for her skin.