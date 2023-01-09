Colorado City Among The Most Miserable Cities In America

Many Americans move around to afford a better quality of life, while some can't live in the big city or cozy suburban communities. There are people who live in areas with poverty, high crime rates, and other unfortunate circumstances.

To get an idea of where these places are, 24/7 Wall St. found the "most miserable" cities in America. Researchers "reviewed the happiness score of all 383 metro areas in the U.S. from digital health company Sharecare’s Community Well-Being Index. The index measures communities’ overall health on the basis of 10 domains," including physical well-being, social relationships, financial health, housing, health care access, and more.

According to the study, one Colorado city landed on the list: Pueblo. A well-known destination within the state, Pueblo is one of America's top places for steel production. It's also been catching people's attention thanks to its cheap real estate.

Here are the Top 10 most miserable cities in America:

Pine Bluff, Arkansas Farmington, New Mexico Sumter, South Carolina Las Cruces, New Mexico McAllen-Edinburgh-Mission, Texas El Centro, California Hammond, Louisiana Brownsville-Harlingen, Texas Homosassa Springs, Florida Carbondale-Marion, Illinois

Check out the full report on 24/7 Wall St.'s website.