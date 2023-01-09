Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and returning to Buffalo one week after suffering cardiac arrest.

"Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart," Hamlin wrote on Twitter. "Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling.

"The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more.

"Bigger than football."

Hamlin's physician, Dr. William Knight, had confirmed his release from the hospital via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday (January 9) afternoon shortly before the safety's tweet.

"I can confirm he is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery," Knight said via Rapoport.