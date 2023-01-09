Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital

By Jason Hall

January 9, 2023

Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills
Photo: Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and returning to Buffalo one week after suffering cardiac arrest.

"Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart," Hamlin wrote on Twitter. "Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling.

"The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more.

"Bigger than football."

Hamlin's physician, Dr. William Knight, had confirmed his release from the hospital via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday (January 9) afternoon shortly before the safety's tweet.

"I can confirm he is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery," Knight said via Rapoport.

The Bills also shared a statement from UC Medical Center confirming Hamlin's release from the hospital.

"We are thrilled and proud to share that Damar Hamlin has been released and returned to Buffalo," the hospital said. "He is doing well and this is the next stage of his recovery.

Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest during the now-cancelled Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin, 24, tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of last Monday's (January 2) game and got back to his feet before suddenly falling to the ground. A stretcher and ambulance came onto the field and CPR was administered by first responders.

The second-year safety had his breathing tube removed overnight and made contact with players and coaches on Friday (January 6), the Bills announced in a series of updates shared on Twitter.

Hamlin also shared several social media posts over the weekend, which included his first addressing the situation, as well as a photo of himself from his hospital bed showing support for the Bills ahead of their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

"When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much..," Hamlin wrote on his verified Instagram account. "The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me! 🫶🏾❤️3️⃣ "

