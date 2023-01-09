Georgia Wins Second Consecutive National Title In Blowout

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are once again the College Football Playoff national champions for the second consecutive year.

The Bulldogs cruised to a 65-7 win against No. 3 TCU at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Monday (January 9) night, 364 days after winning their first national title since 1980.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett put together a historic performance during his final collegiate game, finishing with 304 yards and four touchdowns on 18 of 25 passing, as well as 39 yards and two touchdowns on three rushing attempts.

Bennett scored Georgia's first touchdown on a 21-yard run that capped off a five-play, 57-yard drive during the Bulldogs' first possession of the game.

TCU's only touchdown came on a 2-yard run by quarterback Max Duggan to cut Georgia's lead to 10-7 in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs responded by scoring 55 unanswered points, which included Bennett connecting with Ladd McConkey on a pair of touchdown passes int he first and third quarters, once with Adonai Mitchell in the second quarter and once with Brock Bowers in the third quarter, as well as scoring on a 22-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Georgia finished the 2022 college football regular season with an undefeated record before defeating LSU, 50-30, in the SEC Championship Game and Ohio State, 42-41, in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal.