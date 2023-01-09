Gucci Mane Responds After Big Scarr's Family Claims He Didn't Cover Funeral
By Tony M. Centeno
January 9, 2023
Gucci Mane has responded after Big Scarr's family accused the 1017 founder of backing out of his promise to cover funeral costs.
On Sunday, January 8, the late rapper's brother Quezz Ruthless took to Instagram Live to go off on Gucci Mane. He accused the Atlanta native of backing out of his alleged promise to pay for the entire funeral after Scarr died of a drug overdose.
"Them people called your phone to see if you was gon' pay for the funeral, you blocked them," Quezz said. "That's not real. On God, that's not real. That ain't straight...You trying to act all real. You posted Scarr, talking ’bout some 'Long Live him.' You ain't do nothing."
Big Scarr little brother Quezz exposes Gucci Mane on IG LIVE for lying about paying for Big Scarr funeral 😳🎥.. Also asks for chains back 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BpDSQlDRCK— Muney 😈 (@PhillyNinja245) January 8, 2023
In addition to the claims about the funeral, Quezz also alleged that Gucci Mane asked the family for the 1017 chain he gave to Scarr when he signed the Memphis artist to the label in 2020. Scarr's sister, Alexandra Woods, co-signed his accusations about the chain and posted her own response to Gucci. After their allegations went viral, Gucci Mane's team told XXL that their claims were false and that he contributed $20,000 for the funeral.
"This information is incorrect," the statement said. "Gucci Mane paid $20,000 directly to the funeral home for Scarr’s funeral."
His wife Keyshia Ka'oir took to social media and posted two receipts of $10,000 that were sent directly to the funeral home. She also posted photos of the flowers they sent for the service.
"Leave my husband alone!" she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "He did this out of the goodness of his heart! We also sent FLOWERS & not even a THANK U."
Both Quezz and Alexandra Woods acknowledged the money was sent but claimed it wasn't enough. See their responses below.