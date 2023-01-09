In addition to the claims about the funeral, Quezz also alleged that Gucci Mane asked the family for the 1017 chain he gave to Scarr when he signed the Memphis artist to the label in 2020. Scarr's sister, Alexandra Woods, co-signed his accusations about the chain and posted her own response to Gucci. After their allegations went viral, Gucci Mane's team told XXL that their claims were false and that he contributed $20,000 for the funeral.



"This information is incorrect," the statement said. "Gucci Mane paid $20,000 directly to the funeral home for Scarr’s funeral."



His wife Keyshia Ka'oir took to social media and posted two receipts of $10,000 that were sent directly to the funeral home. She also posted photos of the flowers they sent for the service.



"Leave my husband alone!" she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "He did this out of the goodness of his heart! We also sent FLOWERS & not even a THANK U."