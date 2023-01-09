Kevin Durant To Miss Time Due To Knee Injury

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will miss at least two weeks after being "diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee," the Nets announced on their official Twitter account Monday (January 9).

The injury occurred during the third quarter of Brooklyn's 102-101 win against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena Sunday (January 8) night.

The team confirmed that Durant will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Heat swingman Jimmy Butler fell back into Durant's knee after driving to the rim and getting blocked by Nets big man Ben Simmons with 1:05 left in the third quarter of Sunday's game.

Durant was on the ground for a few moments, but remained in the game briefly, having been seen rubbing at the knee before the Nets called timeout and took him out about 30 seconds later.