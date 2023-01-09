One Ohio Resident Wins Big In $2 Million Dollar Lottery Drawing

Check your tickets, there's a new lottery winner —and millionaire— in Ohio.

While no one won the $320 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing on Saturday (January 7), the Ohio Lottery has confirmed a $2 million ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio. The lucky numbers from the drawing are 35, 36, 44, 45, 67 with Powerball 14. The winning ticket matched 5/5 numbers and was sold at the Get-Go in Vermilion.

Even if you didn't win the $2 million prize, there were still thousands of other prizes won throughout the state. Here's the full list:

$2 million prize: 1 winner

$50,000 prize: 1 winner

$300 prize: 27 winners

$100 prize: 36 winners

$21 prize: 592 winners

$12 prize: 7,652 winners

$7 prize: 1,451 winners

$4 prize: 17,614 winners

The Powerball jackpot has now grown to an estimated $340 million for the next drawing, with a cash option worth $178.2 million. A single ticket sold in California last November won the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. Meanwhile, a lucky ticket sold at a Get-Go in Lakewood hit $1 million.

The next Powerball drawing takes place tonight (January 9) at 10:59 p.m. The odds of winning the grand prize, according to Powerball officials, are one in 292,201,338.00 —which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350.