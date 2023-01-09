Plane Hit By SUV After Safely Making Emergency Landing On Highway

Three people were injured when an SUV struck a small plane after it made an emergency landing on a Nevada highway, according to Nevada State Police.

The crash was reported to have taken place on the southbound lane of U.S. 95 at Lee Canyon at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Saturday (January 7).

The DA20 two-seater plane experienced mechanical issues and was forced to land on the left shoulder of the road, at which point its right wing was struck by the windshield of a Nissan Pathfinder minutes later.

A witness at the scene said the Pathfinder was traveling at a high speed when it collided with the plane, 8 News Now reports.