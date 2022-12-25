Cincinnati Bengals Plane Loses Engine, Makes Emergency Landing

The Cincinnati Bengals' team plane was forced to make an emergency landing after it experienced engine issues during the flight home from Saturday's (December 24) 22-18 win against the New England Patriots, CBS Sports reports.

The Bengals' flight took off from Providence Airport in Rhode Island just after 7:30 pm. and was diverted to JFK Airport in New York City, according to WLWT's Mark Slaughter in Cincinnati.

"The #Bengals flight from Boston had a failing engine so they landed at JFK and are changing planes as I tweet this," Slaughter tweeted. "WOW A person on board told me 'A little rough but it was okay! Landed safely.'

"This really is a #Cincinnati Christmas Miracle."

The plane landed in JFK less than an hour after departing from Providence Airport, according to FlightAware.