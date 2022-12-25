Cincinnati Bengals Plane Loses Engine, Makes Emergency Landing
By Jason Hall
December 25, 2022
The Cincinnati Bengals' team plane was forced to make an emergency landing after it experienced engine issues during the flight home from Saturday's (December 24) 22-18 win against the New England Patriots, CBS Sports reports.
The Bengals' flight took off from Providence Airport in Rhode Island just after 7:30 pm. and was diverted to JFK Airport in New York City, according to WLWT's Mark Slaughter in Cincinnati.
"The #Bengals flight from Boston had a failing engine so they landed at JFK and are changing planes as I tweet this," Slaughter tweeted. "WOW A person on board told me 'A little rough but it was okay! Landed safely.'
"This really is a #Cincinnati Christmas Miracle."
The plane landed in JFK less than an hour after departing from Providence Airport, according to FlightAware.
Delta 8861 #RuleTheJungle #CINvsNE https://t.co/ZV32Y0wHeG https://t.co/0bktDoKJ4k pic.twitter.com/oBWGWeS3Ua— Sports + Aviation (@SportsAviation) December 25, 2022
The entire team was forced to evacuate and switch to a new plane. A photo shared online showed Bengals players waiting in a terminal at JFK between flights.
#Bengals waiting at JFK for 2nd plane after original flight home experienced engine trouble and was forced to make emergency landing.— LanceMcAlister (@LanceMcAlister) December 25, 2022
Photo from Yid @700wlw pic.twitter.com/5U4PKCyLMO
The team was originally scheduled to arrive in Cincinnati at 9:00 p.m. and instead returned just after 1:00 a.m. following the completion of the second flight.
Cincinnati (11-4) won its seven consecutive game on Saturday and clinched a playoff berth with a victory coinciding with the New York Jets' Thursday (December 22) loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Bengals are currently first in the AFC North Division standings with remaining games against the Buffalo Bills (January 2) and the second place Baltimore Ravens (January 8).