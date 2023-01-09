South Carolina Man 'Broke Down In Tears' After Huge Lottery Win

A man in South Carolina is celebrating a huge lottery win after scoring big during an early morning out.

According to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, an Upstate lottery player recently decided to take an early-morning trip to a nearby grocery store, Harry's Quick Stop in Greenville, where he cashed in a previous lottery ticket that earned him a small win. While there, he also picked up a Cash Flurry lottery ticket. That choice ended up paying off big time as he quickly learned he won $300,000.

The man, whose name was not released, didn't waste time getting home to wake up his wife and let her in on the exciting news.

"She didn't believe me," he said, adding that he was feeling emotional after learning he won. "I guess she was in disbelief. I broke down in tears."

So what does the lucky couple hope to do with their new winnings? They have reportedly already used some on their kids and grandkids, but they plan to save the rest for retirement, the release states.

According to lottery officials, the Cash Flurry game has two more top prizes remaining to be claimed, with the odds of winning coming in at 1 in 900,000. Harry's Quick Stop also received a $3,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket.