South Carolina Man 'Broke Down In Tears' After Huge Lottery Win

By Sarah Tate

January 9, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A man in South Carolina is celebrating a huge lottery win after scoring big during an early morning out.

According to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, an Upstate lottery player recently decided to take an early-morning trip to a nearby grocery store, Harry's Quick Stop in Greenville, where he cashed in a previous lottery ticket that earned him a small win. While there, he also picked up a Cash Flurry lottery ticket. That choice ended up paying off big time as he quickly learned he won $300,000.

The man, whose name was not released, didn't waste time getting home to wake up his wife and let her in on the exciting news.

"She didn't believe me," he said, adding that he was feeling emotional after learning he won. "I guess she was in disbelief. I broke down in tears."

So what does the lucky couple hope to do with their new winnings? They have reportedly already used some on their kids and grandkids, but they plan to save the rest for retirement, the release states.

According to lottery officials, the Cash Flurry game has two more top prizes remaining to be claimed, with the odds of winning coming in at 1 in 900,000. Harry's Quick Stop also received a $3,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.