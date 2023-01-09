This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate

January 9, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Breakfast, lunch and dinner may be the most familiar meal times, but one that shouldn't be overlooked is brunch. Whether you making it a weekend event spent catching up with friends or simply want to enjoy the best of both worlds (read: breakfast staples and indulgent lunch items), brunch has become a favorite pastime for many around the country.

LoveFood compiled a list of the best all-you-can-eat brunch around the country, coming up with a list of the top spot in each state, from cozy mom-and-pop diners along the Gulf Coast to Sunday brunch buffets in New England inns.

So which restaurant in South Carolina serves up the best all-you-can-eat brunch in the state?

Chestnut Hill Restaurant

Located in Myrtle Beach, Chestnut Hill Restaurant serves up a tasty Sunday brunch buffet filled with delicious favorites like Eggs Benedict station, homemade quiche, waffles, peel and eat local shrimp, seafood medley and much more.

Chestnut Hill is located at 9922 N. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"'Everyone's favorite Sunday brunch' is the big claim made by old-fashioned steakhouse Chestnut Hill, which is beautifully located on a lake's edge. However, it lives up to the statement with tempting breakfast items like scrambled eggs, cheesy grits, and cheese blintz (Jewish pancakes). Seafood lovers will be satisfied by raw oysters, Alaskan snow crab legs, and tuna sushi. Meanwhile, those expecting a Sunday dinner will be happy with the prime rib au jus and baked ham."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see all the best all-you-can-eat brunch spots in the country.

