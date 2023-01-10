Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean & BLACKPINK Will Headline 2023 Coachella
By Tony M. Centeno
January 10, 2023
After months of speculation from fans around the world, Coachella has revealed the upcoming festival's highly-favored headliners.
On Tuesday, January 10, Coachella confirmed that Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and BLACKPINK will serve as this year's main acts during the two-weekend festival. Bad Bunny will hold it down on Friday night followed by BLACKPINK on Saturday. Ocean will close out the festival. In addition to the incredible headliners, fans can expect other highly-anticipated performances from Metro Boomin, Becky G, Gorillaz, Pusha T, Rosalía, Charli XCX, Eladio Carrión, Björk, Latto, GloRilla, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and so many more.
The headlining performers have been a rumor for quite some time. Prior to reports that surfaced last week, Frank Ocean was confirmed to be a contender for Coachella's headliner back in 2021. Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett told E! News two years ago that Ocean would be a headliner in 2023. The "Thinkin Bout You" crooner was scheduled to lead the festival with Travis Scott and Rage Against The Machine in 2020 before the festival was postponed due to the pandemic. It won't be his first time either. The last time Ocean hit the stage was in 2012.
Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK have also performed at the festival in recent years. The last time they hit the stage in Indio, Calif. was in 2019. However, it will be the first time and Latin act and a K-Pop act will serve as headliners.
Coachella is going down on April 14 - 16 and April 21 - 23 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. Presale tickets begin on Friday, January 13 at 11 a.m. PT.