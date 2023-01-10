Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean & BLACKPINK Will Headline 2023 Coachella

The headlining performers have been a rumor for quite some time. Prior to reports that surfaced last week, Frank Ocean was confirmed to be a contender for Coachella's headliner back in 2021. Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett told E! News two years ago that Ocean would be a headliner in 2023. The "Thinkin Bout You" crooner was scheduled to lead the festival with Travis Scott and Rage Against The Machine in 2020 before the festival was postponed due to the pandemic. It won't be his first time either. The last time Ocean hit the stage was in 2012.



Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK have also performed at the festival in recent years. The last time they hit the stage in Indio, Calif. was in 2019. However, it will be the first time and Latin act and a K-Pop act will serve as headliners.



Coachella is going down on April 14 - 16 and April 21 - 23 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. Presale tickets begin on Friday, January 13 at 11 a.m. PT.