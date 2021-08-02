Frank Ocean To Headline Coachella In 2023

By Sarah Tate

August 2, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Frank Ocean is set to make his return to Coachella — in 2023.

Paul Tollett, co-founder of the annual California music festival, confirmed that the "Thinkin Bout You" singer will headline the event in 2023, three years after he was originally scheduled to perform, per E! News.

Both Travis Scott and Rage Against The Machine, with whom Ocean was originally scheduled to headline 2020's festival, will perform at the rescheduled festival in 2022. The "Novacane" singer was unavailable for the new April 15-17 and April 22-24 dates.

While it may seem unusual for a headliner to be announced years in advance, organizers wanted to reassure fans that they are working to reschedule the original performers after the 2020 and 2021 festivals were canceled. Ocean is currently the only headliner announced for 2023.

"Right now, it's the Wild West," said Tollett. "I'm just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about."

Prior to the pandemic, Ocean was set to make return to Coachella after performing in 2011 and 2012. The Grammy Award winner has not performed live since 2017 after dropping his sophomore album Blonde in 2016.

