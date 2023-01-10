Classified Documents In Biden's Private Office Related To Ukraine, Iran

A report from CNN is shedding some light on the classified documents that were discovered in a private office of a Washington think tank used by President Joe Biden.

Lawyers for Biden found the documents, which were from his time as Vice President, in a locked closet at the offices of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement on November 2 while they were preparing to vacate the building.

A source connected to the investigation told CNN that one of the lawyers found a manilla folder marked "personal." The lawyer saw classified documents inside the folder and immediately contacted the National Archives and Records Administration.

There were around ten classified documents, which included intelligence memos and briefing materials on Ukraine, Iran, and the United Kingdom.

After receiving the documents, the National Archives and Records Administration contacted the Justice Department. Attorney General Merrick Garland tasked John Lausch Jr., the United States attorney in Chicago, to investigate the matter and decide whether criminal charges should be filed.