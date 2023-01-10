Jenna Ortega Reveals Who She'd Cast Lady Gaga As In 'Wednesday' Season 2

Jenna Ortega recently revealed who she'd cast Lady Gaga as in the upcoming second season of Wednesday while speaking about the hit Netflix show.

Ortega met up with Variety on the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards' red carpet to talk about Wednesday recently being renewed for another season. When asked what character she'd like Lady Gaga to play if she happened to be cast in Season 2, Ortega said Wednesday and Lady Gaga's character "would have to be two monsters that understand each other."

She also reminisced about seeing her fellow Golden Globe nominee doing the viral Wednesday Addams dance on TikTok.