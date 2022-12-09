Lady Gaga Recreates Wednesday Addams TikTok Dance Inspired By Her Song

TikTok can be a wonderfully niche place. One of the latest trends on the app paired a Lady Gaga deep cut off her 2011 album Born This Way with a scene of Wednesday Addams dancing from the hit Netflix series Wednesday.

The quirky dance matches perfectly with Gaga's dramatic lyrics, "I'll dance, dance, dance/ With my hands, hands, hands/ Above my head, head, head/ Like Jesus said." The dance craze launched the fan favorite back onto the charts 11 years after it was first released and introduced the buried track to a new audience.

To pay homage to the show and lead actress Jenna Ortega, Gaga put on her best Wednesday-inspired garb and gave the "Bloody Wednesday" dance a go.