Michigan Barber Missing For 6 Months Found Dead
By Taylor Linzinmeir
January 10, 2023
A Detroit barber who had been missing since last summer has been found dead, according to his family members.
46-year-old David Woodger went missing on July 21 after leaving his barber shop on Seven Mile Road in Detroit. He was apparently headed home at the time, but never made it there. Now, his family has confirmed his missing body has been identified using DNA evidence.
"Yesterday was one of the hardest days of my life," his wife, Piper Reynold, wrote in a Facebook post. "I received a phone call from the police informing me that the DNA results came back indicating that my husband, David is no longer with us," Reynold wrote. "Please continue to pray for us during this difficult time."
Police confirmed that DNA from human remains found in a burned home on Goddard Street back in August of 2022 matched that of Woodger. A suspect was arrested at that time. They declined to share any additional information about the case at the time of this writing.
Woodger was a father of three. He and his brother Winfred operated barber shops in Detroit, central Florida and Accra, Ghana. The family set up a GoFundMe page after his disappearance to go towards billing expenses for the barber shop, etc. You can find it here.