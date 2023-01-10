Michigan Barber Missing For 6 Months Found Dead

A Detroit barber who had been missing since last summer has been found dead, according to his family members.

46-year-old David Woodger went missing on July 21 after leaving his barber shop on Seven Mile Road in Detroit. He was apparently headed home at the time, but never made it there. Now, his family has confirmed his missing body has been identified using DNA evidence.

"Yesterday was one of the hardest days of my life," his wife, Piper Reynold, wrote in a Facebook post. "I received a phone call from the police informing me that the DNA results came back indicating that my husband, David is no longer with us," Reynold wrote. "Please continue to pray for us during this difficult time."