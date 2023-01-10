Sonic Temple Announces Mind-Blowing Lineup That Includes Foo Fighters

The Sonic Temple Festival has announced its 2023 lineup, and it's a rock fan's dream. In addition to boasting headliners TOOL, Avenged Sevenfold, and KISS, the festival also plans to feature Foo Fighters' second performance since the passing of their drummer Taylor Hawkins, following their headlining set at Boston Calling.

Sonic Temple is set to take place May 25-28 at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

TOOL kick off the festival on May 25, with Godsmack, Beartooth, Bullet For My Valentine, Pennywise, Bad Omens, Suicidal Tendencies, Fever 333, Anti-Flag, Ho99o9, The Warning, Oxymorrons, Angel Du$t, Bloodywood, Bastardane, OTTTO, and more filling out the lineup.

Avenged Sevenfold top the bill on May 26 alongside Queens of the Stone Age, Chevelle, I Prevail, Knocked Loose, Sleeping With Sirens, Badflower, Dorothy, Converge, Born of Osiris, Band-Maid, Vended, and more.

KISS are set to headline on May 27, with Rob Zombie, Falling in Reverse, Puscifer, Trivium, Black Veil Brides, Rival Sons, Avatar, Senses Fail, From Ashes To New, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Brutus, and others.

Foo Fighters plan to close out the fest on May 28, preceded by sets from Deftones, Sublime with Rome, Jawbreaker, The Pretty Reckless, Awolnation, Nothing More, Grandson, White Reaper, Filter, Ayron Jones, The Bronx, Nova Twins, and more.

The following month, the Foos are slated to play Bonnaroo. As of now those are the only shows they've announced this year.

Tickets go on sale Friday (January 13) via Sonic Temple's official website. See the full lineup below.