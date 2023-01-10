Twenty One Pilots Debut 'New Song' You Can't Hear

Twenty One Pilots recently trolled their fans by playing a "new song" —but there was a catch. No one could actually hear it.

They debuted the track on their three-hour livestream Sunday (January 8) to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their third album Vessel. At the end of the stream, singer Tyler Joseph played the song on the ukulele, but the sound of the drums was so loud that it was impossible to hear what was actually being played. If any fans know how to read lips, this is your time to shine Check out the clip from the livestream below.