Twenty One Pilots Debut 'New Song' You Can't Hear

By Taylor Linzinmeir

January 10, 2023

Twenty One Pilots Perform At Footprint Center
Photo: Getty Images

Twenty One Pilots recently trolled their fans by playing a "new song" —but there was a catch. No one could actually hear it.

They debuted the track on their three-hour livestream Sunday (January 8) to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their third album Vessel. At the end of the stream, singer Tyler Joseph played the song on the ukulele, but the sound of the drums was so loud that it was impossible to hear what was actually being played. If any fans know how to read lips, this is your time to shine Check out the clip from the livestream below.

Vessel was released back in 2013. It was Twenty One Pilots' first album to be released via Fueled By Ramen and followed their 2009 self-titled record, as well as 2011's Regional at Best.

The band are scheduled to release a 10th anniversary vinyl box set for Vessel on February 3. The limited-edition, one-time pressing features a candy-style deluxe box set with a double LPs as well as faux-Polaroid photos. It is currently available for pre-order. In addition, Twenty One Pilots also announced a Vessel 10-year merch collection inspired by the album's artwork. The collection includes t-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts. Check it out on the band's website.

Twenty One Pilots
