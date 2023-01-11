2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Hip Hop & R&B Nominees: Lizzo, Drake & More
By Tony M. Centeno
January 11, 2023
Lizzo, Drake and Jack Harlow received the most nominations at this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards.
On Wednesday, January 11, iHeartMedia and FOX Entertainment announced the list of nominees for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The "Truth Hurts" artist garnered seven nominations in total while Drake and Jack Harlow tied with six. All three leading nominees will face off in categories like Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. In addition to the leading nominees, Drake, Future, Kodak Black, Lil Baby and Moneybagg Yo will compete for Hip-Hop Artist of the Year. Meanwhile, Blxst, Silk Sonic, Muni Long, SZA and Bleu are in the running for R&B Artist of the Year.
Other chart-topping artists were also nominated include Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, Black Eyed Peas, Doja Cat, Farruko, GloRilla, Karol G, Latto, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Tems and more.
Fans will also get to vote for the winners of new and established categories like Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, Favorite Documentary, Favorite Tour Style, Favorite Residency and Favorite Use of a Sample. Online voting begins today, January 11, and will close on March 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags. They can also vote on the official iHeartRadio Music Awards website.
The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards will be broadcasted live from Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Monday, March 27, on FOX. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, February 15 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com. Check out the list of Hip-Hop nominees below and see the full list of nominees now.
Afrobeats Artist of the Year:
- Burna Boy
- CKay
- Fireboy DML
- Tems
- Wizkid
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
- “F.N.F. (Let's Go)”- Hitkidd & GloRilla
- “First Class” - Jack Harlow
- “Girls Want Girls” – Drake ft. Lil Baby
- “Super Gremlin”- Kodak Black
- “WAIT FOR U” – Future ft. Drake & Tems
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
- Drake
- Future
- Kodak Black
- Lil Baby
- Moneybagg Yo
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
- B-Lovee
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Nardo Wick
- SleazyWorld Go
R&B Song of the Year:
- “BREAK MY SOUL” – Beyoncé
- “Free Mind” - Tems
- “Hrs And Hrs” - Muni Long
- “I Hate U”- SZA
- “Smokin Out The Window” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
R&B Artist of the Year:
- Blast
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
- Muni Long
- SZA
- Yung Bleu
Best New R&B Artist:
- Blast
- Brent Faiyaz
- Muni Long
- Steve Lacy
- Tems
Song of the Year:
- “About Damn Time”- Lizzo
- “Anti-Hero”- Taylor Swift
- “As It Was”- Harry Styles
- “Big Energy”- Latto
- “Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)”- Imagine Dragons
- “First Class”- Jack Harlow
- “Ghost”- Justin Bieber
- “Heat Waves” - Glass Animals
- “INDUSTRY BABY” - Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
- “Woman” - Doja Cat
Artist of the Year:
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- Jack Harlow
- Justin Bieber
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd