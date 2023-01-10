2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards: See The Full List Of Nominees

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards are back! The annual awards show, now in its tenth year, is taking place on Monday, March 27th at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2022, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2023.

This year's show is set to feature award presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, surprise moments and will tell the stories of the winning artists' road to #1.

Artists receiving multiple nominations include, AJR, Anitta, Bailey Zimmerman, Bad Bunny, Bebe Rexha, Beyoncé, BLACKPINK, Black Eyed Peas, Blxst, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, BTS, Calibre 50, Carrie Underwood, David Guetta, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Elle King, Elton John, Farruko, Future, GAYLE, Glass Animals, GloRilla, Grupo Firme, Harry Styles, Imagine Dragons, Jack Harlow, Jordan Davis, Justin Bieber, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Kim Petras, Kodak Black, Latto, La Adictiva, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Machine Gun Kelly, Måneskin, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Muni Long, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rihanna, Sam Smith, Selena Gomez, Shania Twain, Shinedown, Steve Lacy, Swedish House Mafia, SZA, Taylor Swift, Tems, The Weeknd, Three Days Grace, Tiësto, and Yung Gravy. See the full list of nominees below.

Fans can watch the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards live on Monday, March 27th from 8-10pm ET/PT (tape-delayed) on FOX. The event will also be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations nationwide, as well as on the iHeartRadio app.

And as always, this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, Favorite Documentary, Favorite Tour Style, Favorite Residency and Favorite Use of a Sample. Social voting begins today, January 11th, and will close on March 20th at 11:59pm PT for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.