Ellie Goulding Reveals 'Exciting' Reason She's Delaying Her New Album

She continued, "In the meantime as a thank you for your patience , Im excited to confirm that my new single is called Like A Saviour. It’s coming soon , we’ve shot the video and it’s one of my favourite videos I’ve ever done. And as a small thank you for bearing with me I wanted to give you a first look at it 👀 We also shot something really exciting this past weekend that’ll come around the album’s release. More on that very soon…" Goulding ended the message by thanking her fans for being so supportive. The post's comments were full of kind reactions like, "Take your time queen we are so excited!!!"

"Thank you all so much for sticking by me. I can’t wait to finally share this record with you all on March 24 and I hope you love it as much as I do," she wrote before signing off, "Sending you love & warmth as always, Ellie x."