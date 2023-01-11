FOB Send Oli Sykes Bizarre Package: 'What Is This & Why Is It At My House'

By Taylor Linzinmeir

January 11, 2023

Rock in Rio 2022 - Day 5
Photo: Getty Images

Fall Out Boy's cryptic album teasers are getting weirder and weirder.

The band recently sent a bizarre package to Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes —and even he seemed confused by it. Sykes took to Instagram stories to share the box's contents: a pink seashell with "1 of 13" written on it, and a letter dating January 19 that reads "love from the otherside." Sykes wrote, "wtf what is this & why is [it] at my house" alongside the photo of his new belongings. Fall Out Boy responded simply with a cheeky side-eye emoji.

This is the latest antic from Fall Out Boy leading up to their new album. The band sent fans some mysterious postcards late last year from a place called "Pink Seashell Beach." The back of each of the postcards said the same thing: "I saw you in a bright clear field. Hurricane heat in my head. The kind of pain you feel to get good in the end. Inscribed like stone and faded by the rain: 'Give up what you love give up what you love before it does you in…'"

What does it all mean? Could Sykes not be as oblivious as he seems and is actually a collaborator on Fall Out Boy's upcoming album? And if that's the case, who are the other 12 seashells going to?

Fall Out BoyBring Me the Horizon
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.