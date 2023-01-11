Fall Out Boy's cryptic album teasers are getting weirder and weirder.

The band recently sent a bizarre package to Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes —and even he seemed confused by it. Sykes took to Instagram stories to share the box's contents: a pink seashell with "1 of 13" written on it, and a letter dating January 19 that reads "love from the otherside." Sykes wrote, "wtf what is this & why is [it] at my house" alongside the photo of his new belongings. Fall Out Boy responded simply with a cheeky side-eye emoji.

This is the latest antic from Fall Out Boy leading up to their new album. The band sent fans some mysterious postcards late last year from a place called "Pink Seashell Beach." The back of each of the postcards said the same thing: "I saw you in a bright clear field. Hurricane heat in my head. The kind of pain you feel to get good in the end. Inscribed like stone and faded by the rain: 'Give up what you love give up what you love before it does you in…'"

What does it all mean? Could Sykes not be as oblivious as he seems and is actually a collaborator on Fall Out Boy's upcoming album? And if that's the case, who are the other 12 seashells going to?