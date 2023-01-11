Here Are The 10 Most 'Instagrammable' Cities In Texas

Looking for some cute pose-worthy areas to up the ante on your instagram feed? Look no further.

One recent study on Wealth of Geeks revealed the top 10 most Instagrammable cities in Texas. The website states, "Research done by TexasRealEstateSource.com analyzed Instagram hashtag data for the metropolitan areas in Texas to reveal the most Instagrammable cities in the Lone Star State."

According to the report, the most Instagrammable city in Texas is Houston. The study explains:

"Houston tops the list as the most Instagrammable metropolitan area in Texas, with an astonishing 36,678,000 posts. The Houston Astros scored a lot of points – and posts – this year after winning the World Series. Besides sports, the city is full of art and creativity. The River Oaks Shopping Center is known for its luxury stores and eclectic restaurants, perfect for a date night. The River Oaks Theatre and Museum of Fine Arts inspire people with their architecture and history."

Here are the top 10 most Instagrammable cities in Texas, according to data from TexasRealEstateSource.com:

Houston- 36,678,000 posts Dallas- 27,002,2000 posts Austin- 21,356,000 posts San Antonio- 17,210,000 posts El Paso- 4,404,000 posts Amarillo- 2,804,600 posts Corpus Christi- 1,769,400 posts Waco- 1,490,100 posts McAllen- 1,300,900 posts Lubbock- 1,179,000 posts

Check out the full study on Wealth of Geeks' website.