Michigan Town Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America

World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America, and one Michigan city made the list!

According to the self-proclaimed "original online geography source," South Haven is one of the most scenic places in all of the United States. Here's what they had to say about it:

"This southwestern Michigan beach town more than holds its own against a slew of other Lake Michigan gems. First and foremost, South Haven has an excellent waterfront, with long sandy stretches sub-divided by the South Haven Pier, which itself is complete with a postcard-perfect, bright red lighthouse. Aside from the scenic shoreline, South Haven also has a well-stocked, pedestrian-friendly downtown core, and a wealth of nearby inland lakes and nature trails to explore."

The other 14 most beautiful towns in America are as follows (in no particular order):