Michigan Town Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America

By Taylor Linzinmeir

January 11, 2023

Sunset Beach Path Panoramic Background
Photo: Getty Images

World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America, and one Michigan city made the list!

According to the self-proclaimed "original online geography source," South Haven is one of the most scenic places in all of the United States. Here's what they had to say about it:

"This southwestern Michigan beach town more than holds its own against a slew of other Lake Michigan gems. First and foremost, South Haven has an excellent waterfront, with long sandy stretches sub-divided by the South Haven Pier, which itself is complete with a postcard-perfect, bright red lighthouse. Aside from the scenic shoreline, South Haven also has a well-stocked, pedestrian-friendly downtown core, and a wealth of nearby inland lakes and nature trails to explore."

The other 14 most beautiful towns in America are as follows (in no particular order):

  • Gatlinburg, Tennessee
  • Cloudcroft, New Mexico
  • Homer, Alaska
  • Moab, Utah
  • Bend, Oregon
  • Key West, Florida
  • Skaneateles, New York
  • Brevard, North Carolina
  • Leadville, Colorado
  • St. Charles/Geneva, Illinois
  • Forks/La Push, Washington
  • Sedona, Arizona
  • Haleiwa, Hawaii
  • Bozeman, Montana
