SZA Releases Gruesome New Music Video For 'Kill Bill'

SZA has released a new music video for her hit song "Kill Bill." The track has become a breakout hit and a fan favorite from the R&B singer's new album SOS. Lyrically, the song sees SZA musing on whether or not to kill an ex-boyfriend who wronged her, and in the music video we get more context on what exactly he did and what SZA chooses to do as a result.

The video opens with the break-up with SZA's ex attempting to take her out via a firing squad, but she survives. The remainder of the video is a revenge fantasy as she tracks down the man who tried to kill her in order to take her revenge. The video pays tribute to the Quentin Tarantino film Kill Bill from which the song takes its title, by including a cameo appearance from Vivica A. Fox who played a role in the movie as well as an anime-style animated action sequence similar to the films.