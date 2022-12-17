Features That Didn't Make It To SZA's 'SOS' Revealed

Ahead of the release of SZA's highly anticipated sophomore studio album SOS, she opened up about the collaborations that made it onto the record. Among those were Travis Scott, Don Toliver and Phoebe Bridgers. But what we missed out on was a slew of other features that simply weren't turned in on time.

"A lot of people just like did not turn in their verses, but I'm grateful for who did. For a lot of these people, I didn’t turn in my verse – so I can’t be too mad. But also, in the same token, it's like, 'Damn this sucks, I really needed you. I wish you showed up for me'. But I'm sure they felt the same way for me," the "Kill Bill" singer said.

In a behind-the-scenes YouTube video posted on Friday (December 16), there's a shot of a whiteboard outlining the plan for SOS. Included in that were potential features for the album. Here's a look at who could have been featured on SOS:

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, The Creator

Kacey Musgraves

Olivia Rodrigo

Doja Cat

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Billie Eilish

Harry Styles

Frank Ocean

Drake

Rosalía

