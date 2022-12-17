Features That Didn't Make It To SZA's 'SOS' Revealed

By Dani Medina

December 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Ahead of the release of SZA's highly anticipated sophomore studio album SOS, she opened up about the collaborations that made it onto the record. Among those were Travis Scott, Don Toliver and Phoebe Bridgers. But what we missed out on was a slew of other features that simply weren't turned in on time.

"A lot of people just like did not turn in their verses, but I'm grateful for who did. For a lot of these people, I didn’t turn in my verse – so I can’t be too mad. But also, in the same token, it's like, 'Damn this sucks, I really needed you. I wish you showed up for me'. But I'm sure they felt the same way for me," the "Kill Bill" singer said.

In a behind-the-scenes YouTube video posted on Friday (December 16), there's a shot of a whiteboard outlining the plan for SOS. Included in that were potential features for the album. Here's a look at who could have been featured on SOS:

  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Tyler, The Creator
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Doja Cat
  • Bad Bunny
  • J Balvin
  • Billie Eilish
  • Harry Styles
  • Frank Ocean
  • Drake
  • Rosalía

Watch the video below:

SZA just recently announced that she was heading out on the road for the first time in five years with Omar Apollo. The tour, which just sold out, kicks off in Ohio on February 21.

Listen to SOS below:

SZA
