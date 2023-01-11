The Chainsmokers Admit To Having Threesomes With Fans

The Chainsmokers are no stranger to having their love lives make headlines — and this time is no different.

On a recent podcast interview, Drew Taggart and Alex Pall admitted to having threesomes with fans on several occasions. The DJ duo was asked which one of them would be more likely to "hook up with a fan." "Toss up. It really depends on the city," Pall said while Taggart joked that they've never hooked up with a "die-hard fan, like, no one wearing merch or anything."

They were then asked how often people propose threesomes — and that's when they got sheepish. "It's up to you to answer this question," Taggart said to Pall.

"How often is it proposed? Seldom," Drew said. "But it's happened?" the host asked and they both shrugged. "Does it count if it's international?" Taggart quipped about the first time it happened before giving the admission more context. "I think we were both like, 'What the f--- just happened? Because they were never planned, you know what I mean? It was always like, just, 'I don't know what's happening right now but I'm also just, like, I don't know, it's weird. I'm not gonna lie," Pall said. Taggart said that's just how threesomes happen! "Oh OK, I guess we're doing that!" he said.

To be clear, though, the duo said "it's been a long time" since they've engaged in a threesome. "In the early days — It was also like the days we used to have to share hotel rooms. We would be in Europe, they had the two beds. They don't split 'em apart. They literally have two singles, so it's like almost by force we were forced into these scenarios," Pall continued before Taggart hilariously cut him off saying "it sounds crazy" when he puts it that way. "They need to separate the beds, like America does!"

They were then asked if they looked at each other differently the morning after their first threesome. Drew started blushing — and admitted it wasn't because it was hot in the room.