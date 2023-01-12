4 North Carolina Cities Among The Most Miserable Cities In America

Depending on where you live, your environment can impact your mood and well-being, both positively and negatively. Someone living in a sunny beach town with access to plenty of food and health care will have drastically different experiences than someone living in a crime-heavy city with little to no access to the same programs.

24/7 Wall St reviewed the happiness score from digital health company Sharecare's Community Well-Being Index for 383 metropolitan areas around the country to determine which cities are the most miserable in the U.S., with Pine Bluff, Arkansas taking the top spot due to its high poverty rate and low annual household income. According to the site.

"The index measures communities' overall health on the basis of 10 domains. Five represent individual well-being factors: physical, community, social relationships, financial, and sense of purpose. Another five are social determinants of health: health care access, food access, resource access, housing and transportation, and economic security. Sharecare surveyed more than 450,000 U.S. adults on the 10 domains as well as analyzed more than 600 elements of social determinants of health from additional data sources."

Four cities in North Carolina also made the list, joining the ranks of the most miserable cities in the country:

No. 13: Goldsboro

No. 39: Rocky Mount

No. 42: Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton

No. 46: Jacksonville

These are the Top 10 most miserable cities in America:

Pine Bluff, Arkansas Farmington, New Mexico Sumter, South Carolina Las Cruces, New Mexico McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas El Centro, California Hammond, Louisiana Brownsville-Harlingen, Texas Homosassa Springs, Florida Carbondale-Marion, Illinois

