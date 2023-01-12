Former Heisman Trophy Winner Charles White Dead At 64

Former University of Southern California running back Charles White, the 1979 Heisman Trophy winner and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, died Wednesday (January 11) at the age of 64, his alma mater, according to a USC Trojans news release.

USC confirmed that White died in Newport Beach following a battle with cancer.

White was the third of eight Trojan players to win the Heisman Trophy* and holds the school record for career rushing yards with 6,245 -- which ranks second in NCAA history -- while also second in rushing touchdowns (49) behind only LenDale White (52).

"Charles White was one of the all-time great Trojans," said USC athletic director Mike Bohn. "A Rose Bowl legend, a two-time unanimous All-American and a NCAA record setter, he made USC proud donning the Cardinal and Gold. He will always be remembered by the Trojan Family for the history he made on the football field and the legacy he left at Troy. Fight On Forever!"