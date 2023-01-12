More Than 800 Flights Delayed As Airlines Work Past FAA Outage Issue

More than 800 flights within, into or out of the United States were delayed Thursday (January 12) morning as airlines attempt to work past an outage to a Federal Aviation Administration system that took place the previous day.

The FAA temporarily halted all domestic flight departures from the U.S. early Wednesday (January 11) morning after a failure to its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAMS) -- which provides pilots with pre-flight safety notices -- that caused a widespread of delays nationwide after the order was lifted at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

A total of 814 delays within, into, or out of the U.S. were reported as of 9:30 ET on Thursday, according to FlightAware.com.

More than 8,000 delays within, into, or out of the U.S. were reported on Wednesday.

“This thing was lifted at 9 a.m. Eastern. That doesn’t mean the problem stops at 9 a.m. This is going to cause ripple effects,” said Captain Chris Torres, vice president of the Allied Pilots Association, whose members fly for American Airlines, via Reuters.