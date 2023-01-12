What is the Universal Studios Texas opening date?

An opening date or timeline for opening the new Universal Studios theme park was not announced.

How many Universal Studios are there?

There are only five Universal Studios theme parks in the world; the Frisco location marks the sixth:

Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Studios Japan

Universal Studios Singaport

Universal Beijing Resort

How big is 97 acres?

The new Universal Studios theme park in Frisco will sit on a 97-acre plot of land. Thirty of those acres will be used for the park and hotel, which will be located on the northeast side of the property. The remaining acres will reportedly be used for parking.

Ninety-seven acres is the equivalent of 4,225,320 square feet or 0.15 square miles. If you're more of a visual person, it's about the size of over 73 football field or nearly 900 NBA basketball courts.

How big is Universal Studios Texas compared to Disney and Six Flags?

Universal Studios in Frisco will be 97 acres. Here's a look at its size compared to other theme parks:

Disneyland Resort: 500 acres (Disneyland itself is just 100 acres)

Disney World: 27,000 acres

Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington: 220 acres

Universal Orlando Resort: 415 acres

Universal Studios Hollywood: 541 acres

Will there be a Universal Studios hotel, too?

A 300-room hotel is set to be build on the 97-acre plot of land.

What characters can kids meet at Universal Studios Texas?

Kung Fu Panda, Madagascar, Shrek and Curious George are just some of the characters that kids can meet at Universal Studios in Frisco.

How old do you have to be to ride rides at Universal Studios Texas?

The new Universal Studios theme park is a first-of-its-kind experience for young children with attractions geared toward kids ages 3 to 9. "At theme parks now, they can’t get on rides. They’re not tall enough. All these rides will be designed for kids," Universal Parks and Resorts President of New Ventures Page Thompson said.

How will traffic be impacted by new Universal Studios Texas?

Frisco locals told city planners they were concerned with traffic in and out of the area. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said other potential developments that could have been built in the area, like office buildings or mixed-use properties, would have caused more traffic than a theme park. North Central Texas Council of Governments Chairman Michael Morris said traffic in and out of the park "doesn't give me a heartburn." He added that traffic for a theme park is not the same as traffic in Collin County and Denton County. "They have huge a.m. peak period congestion and huge p.m. peak period congestion. It's largely weekday. Not at night. Not weekend," he said.