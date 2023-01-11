Texas Is Getting A Universal Studios Theme Park!

Universal Studios is coming to Texas!

Frisco business leaders announced Wednesday (January 11) that a new theme park is in the works, NBC DFW reports. The 97-acre kid-friendly park, which will feature immersive experiences and rides for Universal movies, will be located near the Dallas North Tollway and Panther Creek Parkway. It'll be about one-quarter the size of the Orlando theme park so it's more appropriate for the youngins. The company "plans to bring a new concept for families with young children," Universal Studios said.

"The new park concept, set in a lush green landscape and featuring immersive themed lands, celebrates Universal’s iconic brand of entertainment, humor, and innovation and brings to life its beloved characters and stories in ways that will wow even the youngest theme park goers," Universal Studios said in a tweet.

Universal Parks & Resorts Chairman and CEO Mark Woodbury said the company is "wildly excited" to expand into the Lone Star State. "We're known for creating one-of-a-kind innovative, interactive experiences for the whole family. We have a portfolio of terrific attractions that appeal to young families around the world. We had an idea to bring all of those together and create a destination that is specifically designed to appeal to families with young children. That's what you see in this illustration now and that's what we hope to bring to Frisco," he said.